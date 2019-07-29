Sunday, 28th July 2019 | Lugogo Oval | Division 1

Tornaddo Bee CC 310/7 Falak Shar (200 off 156) in 50 beat Tornado 217 (Cyrus Kakuru 62, Ramathan Ochimi 73) in 44.5/50 by 93 runs

Player of the Match: Falak Shar (200 off 156 (31 boundaries & 5 maximums).

Sunday, 28th July 2019 | Entebbe Oval | Division 1

Aziz Damani CC 217/9 (Saud Islam 43, Riazat Ali Shar 49, Kenneth Waiswa 54) beat Challengers CC 139 Arnold (Otwani 66) 49.4 by 78 runs

Player of the Match: Saud Islam (Saud Islam 43 off 66, 3/18 in 10 with 2 maidens & 1 catch)

The battle for the top spot in Division One was a heated one as Aziz Damani was able to overcome Challengers at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe.

Damani won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that was difficult to bat but the ever-reliable Saud Islam (43) provided some steel at the top that allowed the middle order led by Riazat (49) and Kenneth Waiswa (54) help Damani post a competitive 217/9 in their 50 overs.

In the chase, Challengers were reduced to 35/4 and never recovered from that. Only Arnold Otwani (66) offered some resistance but was not enough as Damani were able to wrap up a 78 run win.

However, the good encounter was marred by some ugly scenes of shouting and abuse between the two separate camps that led to a stoppage of the game for at least 20 minutes.

In the other game, Falak Shar scored a double century for Tornado Bee in a very balanced battle in Lugogo.

Falak scored 200 off 156 balls with 31 4s and five 6es as he propelled his team to a team-high of 310/7.

The newly-promoted Tornado didn’t back down in the battle Busoga College Mwiri Students Ramathan Ochimi (73) and Cyrus Kakuru (62) ensured that the score was respectable with Tornado finishing on 217.

Tornado Bee picked up their third win of the season by 93 runs.

Tornado is yet to pick up any win this season and we will need a lot of help from the rain to stay in the league.