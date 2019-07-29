Less than a year after Uganda Cranes striker Muhammad Shaban joined Morocco giants Raja Club Athletic, the bond is no more following the mutual termination of the contract.

The center forward, through his representative Ronnie Santos announced that he has left the side citing unfulfilled promises from the club.

The former Onduparaka captain was sold to Morocco by his immediate past club KCCA Football Club for a $130,000 transfer fee.

In the deal proper, Shaban penned a three-year deal and was expected to earn at least $5800 monthly in the first year of his contract.

The statement confirming the termination of the deal has been since released by his manager to the club and via a number of media outlets.

Ronnie santos sports Management the official representative of Muhammad Shaban have this afternoon reached an agreement with Raja Casablanca to end our relationship which started 13th August 2018. Due to some reasons which remain confidential per now, we have agreed to terminate the contract effective today 29th July 2019.

We wish to thank Raja Casablanca for giving us a chance to work with you, it’s been a pleasure putting on the green colours.

“Personally, I decided to terminate the contract with Raja Athletic because they failed to fulfill what they promised at the time I was signing. With my agent Santos, we decided to terminate the contract and he (the agent) will be telling the public about my next step of action,” Shaban noted without further elaboration.

Shaban had a torrid time to acclimatize to the harsh Moroccan weather, food and often times remained as isolated as the famous Mijingo islands between Uganda and Kenya on lake Victoria.

He virtually struggled to find a footing at the Casablanca based club and was restricted to just five games in the entire season.

Perhaps, with the lion’s heart embedded in him, he soldiered on and marked an impact scoring during Raja Club Athletics’ 5-0 massive win at home against Gabonese side Mberi Sportif during the CAF Champions League.

What will remain in memories is that sweet victory he celebrated with teammates when Raja Club Athletic won the 2019 CAF Super Cup.