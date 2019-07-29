Ugandan sprinter Shida Leni sensationally broke the 400m and 200m records at the country’s National Championships, held at Mandela National Stadium, Kampala on Friday and Saturday respectively.

K.O Team L-R: Kevin O’Connor, Leni’s father, Shida Leni and Sue O’Connor celebrate at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Leni posted 51.47 seconds on Friday, which improved her own National Record of 51.55 seconds in the 400m. The milestone meant she has broken this particular record 7 times since February 2018 (4 times in 2018 and 3 times in 2019).

In the 200m on Saturday, Leni destroyed Justine Bayigga’s National Record of 23.46 seconds that had stood for 12 years. She posted 23.43, a huge difference three micro-seconds.

Kevin and Sue O’Connor who have coached Leni since 3 August 2013 were very excited at her achievements.

“The improvement of 0.15 sec in Shida’s personal best (PB) 200m time will undoubtedly feed into strengthening her best event, the 400m,” Kevin told media.

“Having already qualified for September’s Doha World Championships, what is really exciting about her new 400m National Record of 51.47 sec, it that it is bringing her closer and closer to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying time of 51.35 sec,” he added.

Shida represented Uganda at the 2014 Commonwealth Games reaching the semifinals. She also finished second in the 400m at this year’s Universiade competitions with 51.64 in Naples, Italy.