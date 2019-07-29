Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi has revealed he’s not in a rush to sign any new contract with any potential suitor in the United States of America.

The former Charlotte Independence star has been without a club since last year in December when he was still officially turning up for the North Carolina-based side.

Kalungi has been concentrating on remaining fit since, as well as his charity work – that saw him extend donations to under-privileged children early this year under his organisation – the Henry Kalungi Foundation.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, the 31-year old star said he’s still holding out for a better deal despite interest from a couple of teams.

“There has been interest from teams here in America,” he revealed. “My family and I have considered each and everyone of them.

“However at the moment, we have decided to wait. There is a lot of things that go into signing a contract. You can’t just sign whatever comes your way.

“The contract has to check all boxes. So we will wait to see what the future holds but there is no rush in making a decision.”

Kalungi ended his tenure at Charlotte Independence that lasted four years. He made a total of 82 appearances, scoring 7 goals as a defender between 2015 to 2018.