Former Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena was officially unveiled at Rwanda Premier League outfit SunRise Football Club on Monday, 29th July 2019.

Basena, a Germany trained tactician who also featured for Coffee, Sports Club Villa and Uganda Cranes in his hey playing days put pen to paper at the Nyagatare based club in a two year deal.

A holder of CAF “A” coaching licence, Basena whose coaching span swells for as long as 18 years is a vastly experienced hands on tactician.

Sun Rise Moses Basena (middle) being unveiled at SunRise Football Club

He is also a holder of CAF certificate (1998), High Level (1998), FUTURO II (1998) and a first class degree in coaching (1995).

He has been in the job quest since resigning at Sports Club Villa last November.

As a player back in the days, the midfielder won three Uganda Premier League trophies with Sports Club Villa in 1990, 1991 and 1993.

As a coach, he guided Simba Sports Club to the league triumph in 2011 and 2012 in the capacity as technical director.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Moses Basena is a vastly experienced coach

He also won the Uganda Premier League with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) during the 2007 – 2008 season, won

Basena has previously coached Uganda’s giants Express, KCCA, Sports Club Villa and Uganda Revenue Authority Football Clubs.

He also had stints at Simba Sports Club in Tanzania, The Saints and UPDF FC.

He was assistant coach to Uganda Cranes under the Micho reign before he led Uganda to the CHAN 2018 championship as head coach.

Basena joins Sunrise Football Club, an entity desperate to make a mark after narrowly surviving relegation last season.

Sun Rise completed the 2018 – 2019 season one place above relegation with 34 points.

Sun Rise Moses Basena inks his signature to the employment contract

Who is Basena?

Full Names: Moses Basena

Date of Birth: 25th November 1965

Coaching Education: CAF “A” Licence (2015), Germany DFB (2004), CAF (1998), High Level (1998), FUTURO II (1998), First Class Degree Coaching (1995)

Other Education: Makindu Primary (1973-1979), St James SS (O & A Levell – 1981 – 1986)

Playing Career: Sports Club Villa, FC Coffee (1987 – 1989), Uganda Cranes (1990 – 1992)