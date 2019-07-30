Abdul Katete has announced is all set to battle for a top five position finish during the weekend Pearl of Africa rally.

Kattete earlier this month upgraded to a much stronger car; replacing his Subaru N10 with a Subaru Impreza N14. He debuted the car at the Safari rally in July.

With the Subaru N14, Katete believes it is time for him to progress his performance.

“Drivers with better cars always have an advantage over those with inferior cars.

“I believe with a strong car my pace with be doubled. I will be able to compete among the best because the car can give me that advantage on top of my pace,” said Katete.

With Rahma Mohammed calling the pace notes, a top five finish will be Katete’s focus.

“I want to prove to my fans that I made a good decision buying the N14 after I finish in top five positions during Pearl.

“I have done some training to learn the car and its also well prepared for the race. I believe my target is achievable with the support of my fans,” he added.

Pearl rally kicks off on Friday with a 4.36 kilometre super special stage at the Motorsports Arena in Busiika.