Uganda Premier League champions KCCA Football Club has expressed interest in signing forward Erisa Keith Ssekisambu.

Ssekisambu who was deemed surplus to requirement at Kenya’s Gor Mahia after just one season is currently a free agent.

Whereas he is been training with SC Villa recently, KCCA has joined the race to sign him ahead of the new season.

Kawowo Sports can confirm that the player and his agent, Ronald Fred Nuwagira alias Ronnie Santos have had a meeting with KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi on Tuesday.

The details from the meeting remain unknown for now but what is undoubted is that the 13-time league winners have expressed their interest.

Mutebi has been an admirer of Ssekisambu and believes he is one of the players that can be polished.

Ssekisambu has previously featured for Express FC, SC Villa, URA FC and Vipers SC.

KCCA FC is yet to sign a player in this transfer period apart from promoting youngsters Sadat Anaku, Kato Neheyimana and Musa Ramathan from the junior team.