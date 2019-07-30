Striker Hamis “Diego” Kiiza will spend the next season at Uganda Premier League club Proline FC.

The diligent forward signed as a free agent following the expiry of his tenure at Vipers Sports Club where he spent less than six months.

Kiiza’s joining Proline is envisaged as a positive development at a time that the reigning Uganda Cup champions will represent that country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

John Batanudde Hamis Kiiza tracked down by defender Mustafa Mujuzi when Proline dumped Vipers out of the Uganda Cup.

After winning the league with URA Football Club, Kiiza sought for greener pastures in Tanzania with the country’s two darling clubs – Young Africans and Simba.

He moved to South Africa at Free State Stars for a brief stint, crossed to Sudan at El Hilal Obeid before settling at Ethiopian club Fassil Kenema.

Early this year, he returned home and agreed a 6 month’s contract with Entebbe road-based Vipers Sports Club.

Kiiza kick-started his career in Lugazi, playing for Nalubaale right in the lower tier league before he guided the club to promotion.

He is also a proud product from the Airtel sponsored Buganda Masaza Cup having played at Kooki back in the days.

Courtsey Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza has a speciality of crossing the ball across the goal line.

Other Proline Signings

Shafik Bisaso, the head coach at Proline has also lured on board former Uganda U-17 captain Andrew Isiagi Okiringi, Bernard Muwanga (on loan from KCCA), goalkeeper Shatif Magoola, Yusuf Mukisa and former Paidha Black Angels’ Sula Ssekamwa.

Pilsner Super 8 Challenge and CAF Duties:

Proline has a busy schedule in thy midst, especially in the coming weeks.

The purple and yellow striped charges face Vipers in the pre-season tourney (Super 8) on Wednesday at the StarTimes Stadium.

They will also play Malawi’s Masters Security Services in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

