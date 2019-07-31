Burundi’s vice-captain Abdul Karim Nizigiyimana has returned to the Kenya Premier League after less than six months with Uganda’s Vipers Sports Club.

The overlapping right-back signed a two year deal with newly-promoted Wazito Football Club.

The roving right-back has joined Kenya Premier League newbies Wazito FC on a two year deal from Vipers Sports Club.

Formerly at Rwanda’s APR and Rayon Sports, Nizigiyimana who also played at Kenya’s giants Gor Mahia for three seasons now made a return to the KPL.

The development was confirmed by the Wazito website;

I will play as I have always played with my heart for Wazito. I know people will be asking if this will be the Karim of 2015 and I want to tell them that this is even a better version. I am ready to give my best at Wazito. Wazito FC Website

Vipers SC Abdul Karim Nizigiyimana during the official unveiling at Vipers in February 2019

Nizigiyimana had been signed by Vipers in January 2019 during the secondary transfer window under the reign of Kenyan Michael Nam Ouma.

He featured in a handful of games as he remained an unused substitute in a number of matches.

Other signings at Wazito

Wazito has also signed Abouba Sibomana, Piston Mutamba, Kevin Omondi, Bixente Otieno, Joshua Nyatini, Derrick Otanga, Mathews Gad and striker Elvis Rupia.

Wazito FC will face Nzoia Sugar during their opening match of the 2019 – 2020 Kenya Premier League season on 31st August 2019 at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.