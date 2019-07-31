As Warriors defeated Power in the National Basketball League last Friday, there were ugly scenes following Geoffrey Soro’s hard foul on Mike Bazangu.

Soro’s foul was in retaliation to what appeared like an elbow by Bazangu that umpires Mariam Birungi and Alex Onen missed at the other end.

A fight nearly ensued with Amis “Camelo” Saidi and Philip Ameny getting involved and the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has taken action and handed bans to three players, Ameny, Saidi, and Soro.

Power’s Geoffrey Soro has been handed the heaviest punishment. The forward has been slapped with a 25 game ban and a fine of $200.

“Having reviewed the video evidence and game reports, council has found your player to be in breach of FUBA 2019 competition rules and regulations Art.7.01 (b) (i, ii & iii), where he acted violently, disrupted the game and brought it into disrepute, behaved in an unsportsmanlike manner and has hence been served with a twenty five (25) consecutive game suspension and a $200 fine,” the verdict on Soro reads in part.

Philip Ameny has been served with a 10 game suspension and a fine of $150.

“Having reviewed the video evidence and game reports, council has found your player to be in breach of FUBA 2019 competition rules and regulations Art.7.01 (b) (ii). He has thus been served with a fine of $150 and a ten (10) consecutive games suspension,” reads the verdict on Ameny.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Amisi Saidi

Like Ameny, Warriors’ power forward Amis Saidi has also been handed a 10-game ban and a $150 fine.

“Having reviewed the video evidence and game reports, council has found your player to be in breach of FUBA 2019 competition rules and regulations Art.7.01 (b) (ii). He has thus been served with a fine of $150 and a ten (10) consecutive games suspension,” the verdict on Melo reads.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Michale Bazangu tries to go past Paul Odong

Meanwhile, Bazangu has also been served with a warning letter as regards his aggressive play.

“The council has observed over time of Mr. Buzangu’s extra aggressive mode of play that illicits aggression from the opponent players and hereby cautions him to refrain from such acts that may cause disrepute,” the letter reads in part.