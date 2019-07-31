Management of Kyaggwe Ssaza football team has confirmed CAF “A” licenced coach Alex “Trezeguet” Musongola Isabirye as the head coach.

Isabirye, a former Uganda Cranes international takes over from Augustine Nsumba who tendered in his resignation three weeks ago.

For starters, Nsumba had been appointed on 25th May 2019 on a short term basis before he reigned over a number of push factors.

The vastly experienced coach who has handled a number of clubs in the Uganda Premier League as URA, BUL, Nyamityobora will be deputized by Moses Ogling.

Ogling, who is also the goalkeeping coach has been the care taker coach since Nsumba’s shocking resignation.

With Kyaggwe Ssaza among the lucky teams that have already qualified to the quarter finals, now the task for Isabirye is to prepare the players for the knock outs in the quest for their first ever Masaza cup title.

For starters, Kyaggwe is pooled in the Muganzirwaza group alongside Busujju, Kabula and Butambala.

The Masaza Football Cup is one of the most supported local tournaments in the country.

It is proudly bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

2019 Airtel Masaza Cup Groups:

Masengere : Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners: