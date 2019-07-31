Pilsner Super 8:

Proline 0-1 Vipers

Striker Denis Mwemwezi scored the lone goal on his debut at Vipers Sports Club in their slim 1-0 win over Proline during a Pilsner Super 8 contest played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday.

The center forward, signed from Ssese ssaza team headed home the precious and price-less goal off Azizi Kayondo’s telling delivery in the opening half.

Proline had a slow start to the game and they never recovered.

The visitors showed the hunger to control the game as early as the fourth minute when midfielder Brian Nkuubi’s free-kick from 25 yards was well drilled but goalkeeper Hassan Matovu was early to the task.

Mwemwezi tested the opposition with an attempt on target six minutes later.

However, it was Proline that won the first corner of the game after 11 minutes.

Vipers’ goalie Fabien Mutomobora punched away the in swinging effort, also getting fouled in the process

On 18 minutes, Matovu denied Abraham Ndugwa in a one against one incident.

Proline left back Sula Ssekamwa, a new signing from Paidha Black Angels had a diagonal ball straight to the goalkeeper Mutombora after 22 minutes.

The game came to life as Mwemezi headed home the opener off Kayondo’s cross from the left on 25 minutes.

Vipers’ other debutant on the day, Abdul Karim Watambala limped out for further medication with 10 minutes to the close of the first half but recovered well.

Proline skipper Noordin Bunjo dispossessed two opponents but his wall pass intended for Ibrahim Wamanah was intercepted towards the end of the first half.

Nkuubi had a free-kick saved and Proline’s Ivan Bogere shot wide as the half climaxed.

Upon re-start of the second half, Vipers rested Siraje Sentamu for Rahmat Ssenfuka in their first change.

Six minutes into the closing stanza, Ndugwa got to the bye-line and his chip into the area was well collected by goalkeeper Matovu

On 53 minutes, Proline registered a shot on target by Hakim Kiwanuka.