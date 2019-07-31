All is set as the inaugural edition of the FUFA Primary Schools championship nears its climax.
With the regional champions already known, the draws for to determine the fixtures for the final phase were held on Wednesday at FUFA House, Mengo on Wednesday.
Eight schools from the eight regions that form FUFA will feature in the finals slated for 4th-7th August 2019 at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe district.
FUFA President, Moses Magogo who was present as the draws were held indicated this is one of the projects that will help them attain the mission of becoming the number one footballing nation in Africa on and off the field.
“As FUFA, we seek to become the best footballing country in Africa and this is an input in realizing that target. This is a tournament that is played countrywide and will help to identify talent at a tender age,” Magogo said. “It is one thing to dream of an idea but another to fulfill that dream. As FUFA, we are proud of what the Uganda Sports Secondary Schools Associations (USSSA) are doing at that level but we thought it was important to have a competition for the primary schools,” he added.
A total of 62 districts took part in the initial stages with about 1,200 pupils from 375 schools featuring.
Magogo further stated that it is important to develop players at this stage
“It is important to cultivate interest for young people at this level. By the time they are 20 years, they have gone through proper mentoring. It is the beginning but we are excited about the progress so far.”
FUFA Competitions Director, Aisha Nalule confirmed the federation will cater for meals, accommodation, and transport (to and fro) for all the eight teams.
In addition, all the teams will be provided with fully branded jerseys and five balls to each team to be used during the championship playoffs.
Name of School District Region
- Green Valley Primary School Mbarara Western
- Citizen Parents Primary School Makindye Kampala
- Bright Valley Primary School Gulu Northern
- Oasis Annex Primary School Arua West Nile
- Busumbu Primary School Manafwa Eastern
- Rays of Grace Primary School Buikwe Buganda
- Tooro Boarding Primary School Kabarole Kitara
- God’s Grace Primary School Serere North East
Fixtures
Match Day One | Sunday, 4th August 2019
- Match 1: Green Valley Primary School Vs Bright Valley Primary School
- Match 2: Citizen Parents Primary School Vs Rays of Grace Primary School
- Match 3: God’s Grace Primary School Vs Busumbu Primary School
- Match 4: Oasis Annex Primary School Vs Tooro Boarding Primary School
Match Day Two | Monday, 5th August 2019
- Match 5: Loser of Match 1 Vs Loser of Match 2
- Match 6: Loser of Match 3 Vs Loser of Match 4
- Match 7: Winner of match 1 Vs Winner of Match 2
- Match 8: Winner of Match 3 Vs Winner of Match 4
Rest Day (Tuesday, 6th August 2019) – Workshop for all the 8 Teams
Match Day Three | Wednesday, 7th August 2019
- Match 9: Loser of Match 5 Vs Loser of Match 6 (7th and 8th place)
- Match 10: Winner of Match 5 Vs Winner of Match 6 (5th and 6th place)
- Match 11: Loser of Match 7 Vs Loser of Match 8 (3rd and 4th place)
- Match 12: Winner of Match 7 Vs Winner of Match 8 (Final)