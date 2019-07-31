All is set as the inaugural edition of the FUFA Primary Schools championship nears its climax.

With the regional champions already known, the draws for to determine the fixtures for the final phase were held on Wednesday at FUFA House, Mengo on Wednesday.

Eight schools from the eight regions that form FUFA will feature in the finals slated for 4th-7th August 2019 at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe district.

FUFA President, Moses Magogo who was present as the draws were held indicated this is one of the projects that will help them attain the mission of becoming the number one footballing nation in Africa on and off the field.

“As FUFA, we seek to become the best footballing country in Africa and this is an input in realizing that target. This is a tournament that is played countrywide and will help to identify talent at a tender age,” Magogo said. “It is one thing to dream of an idea but another to fulfill that dream. As FUFA, we are proud of what the Uganda Sports Secondary Schools Associations (USSSA) are doing at that level but we thought it was important to have a competition for the primary schools,” he added.

A total of 62 districts took part in the initial stages with about 1,200 pupils from 375 schools featuring.

Magogo further stated that it is important to develop players at this stage

“It is important to cultivate interest for young people at this level. By the time they are 20 years, they have gone through proper mentoring. It is the beginning but we are excited about the progress so far.”

FUFA Competitions Director, Aisha Nalule confirmed the federation will cater for meals, accommodation, and transport (to and fro) for all the eight teams.

In addition, all the teams will be provided with fully branded jerseys and five balls to each team to be used during the championship playoffs.

Name of School District Region

Green Valley Primary School Mbarara Western

Citizen Parents Primary School Makindye Kampala

Bright Valley Primary School Gulu Northern

Oasis Annex Primary School Arua West Nile

Busumbu Primary School Manafwa Eastern

Rays of Grace Primary School Buikwe Buganda

Tooro Boarding Primary School Kabarole Kitara

God’s Grace Primary School Serere North East

Fixtures

Match Day One | Sunday, 4th August 2019

Match 1: Green Valley Primary School Vs Bright Valley Primary School

Match 2: Citizen Parents Primary School Vs Rays of Grace Primary School

Match 3: God’s Grace Primary School Vs Busumbu Primary School

Match 4: Oasis Annex Primary School Vs Tooro Boarding Primary School

Match Day Two | Monday, 5th August 2019

Match 5: Loser of Match 1 Vs Loser of Match 2

Match 6: Loser of Match 3 Vs Loser of Match 4

Match 7: Winner of match 1 Vs Winner of Match 2

Match 8: Winner of Match 3 Vs Winner of Match 4

Rest Day (Tuesday, 6th August 2019) – Workshop for all the 8 Teams

Match Day Three | Wednesday, 7th August 2019