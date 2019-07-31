National Basketball League | Wednesday, 31st July 2019 | Lugogo indoor arena

MUK Sparks Vs KCCA Leopards – 6:30 PM

City Oilers Vs Power – 8:30 PM

Power Basketball Club has looked disjointed since the start of the season and struggled to keep consistency.

Despite having a seemingly strong roster, the five-time league winners have failed to stamp authority especially when it matters.

Ahead of the game against City Oilers on Wednesday, Power will be seeking to arrest the poor run that has seen them lose two of the last three games.

A 77-85 defeat to JKL Dolphins plus a 61-67 loss to Warriors have left Power wounded and hoping they can halt the poor run against City Oilers.

Oilers won the reverse fixture 69-66 and will be seeking to complete a double.

However, they will have to do so in the absence of head coach Mandy Juruni who is the USA for studies.

In the ladies category, KCCA Leopards who have won all their five games in the second round will face MUK Sparks.