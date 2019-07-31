After close to six months of training with Wakiso Giants Football Club, Simon Peter “Simpo” Namwanja is officially a player at the Uganda Premier League side.

Namwanja signed three years at the newly promoted club who confirmed his acquisition.

Simon “Simpo” Namwanja is officially a Purple Shark. He has penned a three year deal at the club. Wakiso Giants FC Statement

The dreadlocked left back signs as a free agent after the completion of his contract at Proline Football Club.

Earlier, Proline had loaned him to Masavu Football Club during the 2017-18 season.

Born and bred at the lake side Bugonga village in Entebbe Municipality, Namwanja has previously played at Vipers Sports Club, Proline FC, Masavu FC and had a brief stint with Kenyan outfit Wazito Football Club.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Bright Stars’ right back Andrew Kaggwa (left) passes the ball meanwhile Simon Peter Namwanja closes on

Last week, Vipers club president Lawrence Mulindwa had expressed interest in signing him back but Namwanja was deeply engaged in talks with Wakiso Giants after a long spell of training with the side.

Other Wakiso Giants signings:

Namwanja becomes the 7th signing of the club following the capture of former Ndejje University goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, Aggrey Madoi, Ivan Sebuguzi, Hassan Senyonjo, Duncan Seninde and Muwadda Mawejje.

Namwanja and the rest of the Wakiso Giants players will play KCCA in a Pilsner Super 8 contest at their Wakisha fortress next Tuesday.