Uganda has finished fifth at the FIBA U16 Women’s African Championship.

The Junior Gazelles beat their regional rivals Rwanda, 66-51, at Amahoro Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Uganda edged the closely contested first quarter 14-13 before extending the lead to 7 points (34-27) at the break.

After the break, Rwanda tried to stage a comeback and trailed by just 3 points going into the fourth quarter.

While the start to the fourth quarter was scrappy, the Ugandans managed to pull away deep in the quarter as the tournament hosts ran out of steam.

Maria Najjuma, by a country mile Uganda’s best performer at the tournament, scored team-high 19 points and picked 31 rebounds. Mary Moses Amaniyo contributed 18 points and picked 19 rebounds while Linda Aber scored 14 points.

Lamla Umunezero, the only Rwanda player to score in double figures, netted game-high 22 points and picked 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Angola edged Mozambique to third place with a 67-59 win as Mali who are way ahead of their competition retained the title after blowing away Egypt 84-48 in the final.

Uganda’s center Maria Najjuma made the all-tournament five and was also named the best rebounder.