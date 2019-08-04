Uganda’s number one prized kickboxer Moses “Of Uganda” Golola is undisputedly the best in the game at the moment.

Golola needed three rounds to out-punch Umar “The Pain” Semata in the K1 epic rematch played at Freedom City, Namasuba along Entebbe road.

For the opening two rounds, the two fighters each had a different strategy.

Semata kicked most as Golola defended well and was successful with the powerful punches.

At one moment in the first round, Golola slid and touched the canvas.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Umar “The Pain” Semata in blue corner and Red Corner’s Moses”Of Uganda” Golola

In the second round, Golola’s powerful jabs landed onto the face of Semata.

Twice, Semata stumbled and fell to the canvas as he recovered to solider on.

Come the third round, Golola was more offensive.

Two upper cuts sent Semata down before Golola kicked as the opponent lay down.

At this moment, Semata did not recover. He ran to the ropes as his medical team assessed the situation.

He could not push on anymore. The crowd roared as Golola in the red corner resorted to his famous trademark dance jigs.

The night’s referee Abbey then declared Golola as the winner and the situation erupted.

He then echoed aloud “God is good. I thank all my supporters, managers and sponsors led by Rock Boom. I am Golola Moses of Uganda, the king of Kickboxing in Uganda” Golola said.

His fans chorused the tag line “Golola, Golola, Golola, Golola,….” As the party continued till late.