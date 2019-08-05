Peter Businge’s long wait to feature as a competitor came to an end in style with victory in the prestigious Pearl of Africa rally over the weekend.

Businge who joined rallying last year was upgraded from route opening and autocross to a full competitor in the Clubman rally championship.

After his debut, Businge now knows too well that being just a route opener is one thing and being a competitor is a whole different challenge altogether.

“My first competitive experience was very intimidating and frightening that I almost cancelled my participation on Friday morning.

“I, however, got over my fear and just drove to finish more like route opening. I had no target per se to win the CRC. That came as a great surprise,” he explained.

The Oryx Energies sponsored driver utilised his earlier experience to secure a top spot in CRC category

And has now set the ball rolling for the CRC title chase.

“The pressure is on now and I need to practice more. I feel more encouraged to participate in the remaining races.

“I intend to competitively fight for the CRC to prepare me well since I also expect to move to NRC next year,” he added.

He was navigated by Hakim Mawanda in a Subaru Impreza.