The top of the National Cricket League Division 2 remained unchanged but there was movement below them as Avengers swapped places with Wanderers who leapfrogged them into second place.

At 57/5 chasing 154 for the win, Wanderers looked out of it but new boy John Gabula held his nerve to score a match-winning half-ton that ensured that Wanderers complete a famous win to put them in the final promotion place.

The game played at the lakeside oval had Avengers batting 1st and setting a decent 157 all out. Stand-in captain Brian Adriko played his cards right making the right bowling changes on a slow wicket to ensure that Avengers don’t run away with the total. Zubair Tembo again led the attack for Wanderers with 3/26 in 8.4 overs.

In the chase, Avengers made early inroads picking up four key wickets to leave Wanderers reeling at 29/4 but a seventh-wicket partnership between Gabula John (55) and Erumuka Timothy (32) sealed the victory for Wanderers to move them into second place at the expense of Avengers.

Since dropping down to Division 2 four years ago this is the 1st time Wanderers is that high up on the table.

In Jinja, table-toppers Ceylon Lions took on the unpredictable Premier on the road in Jinja.

Ceylon Lions won the toss and elected to bat 1st but they were blown away by Premier who had them at 148/8 but tail way between Jonathan Ssebanja (55) and Juma Miyagi (45) ensured that they post a commanding 267 all out in 47 overs.

In the chase, both Juma Miyagi (4/36) and Jonathan Ssebanja (4/20) picked eight wickets between themselves as Premier was bundled out for just 105 all out.

The 162-run win for Ceylon Lions ensures they remain firmly at the top of the table ending their 1st round games unbeaten.

In the other mid-table scrap, Aziz Damani Development picked up a six-wicket win over ACC in Budo. The comfortable win for Damani means they remain in the chase with the top teams while ACC is losing ground in the race for promotion.