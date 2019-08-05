Sunday 4th August 2019 | Lugogo Cricket Oval | Division 1

Toss won by Tornado Bee who elected to bat.

Tornado Bee CC: 100 in 42.2/50 overs & Patidar CC:101/3 in 17.2/50 overs

Result: Patidar won by 7 wickets.

Batting Tornado Bee CC: Falak Shar 27 runs off 66 balls

Bowling Patidar CC: Hardik Patel 5/23 in 10 overs, Derrick Bakunzi 3/16 in 8.2

Batting Patidar CC: Ankit Patel 64 runs off 42 balls, Hardik Patel 27 runs off 47 balls

Bowling Tornado Bee CC: Falak Shar 2/15 in 4 overs.

Man of Match: Hardik Patel 5/23 in 10 overs & Hardik Patel 27 runs off 47 balls

Patidar picked up their first win of the season with a resounding seven-wicket win over Tornado Bee.

The four-time champions, Tornado Bee, who had won back to back games were seeking their third win of the season which would move them further away from the relegation scrap.

Tornado Bee won the toss and chose to bat first but they failed to build meaningful partnerships apart from the top three batsmen who had double figures the other batsmen none had double figures.

The spin combination of Hardik Patel (2/23) and Derrick Bakunzi (3/16) wreaked havoc as they skittled out the former winners for only 100 in 40 overs.

Patidar captain Ankit Patel made sure of all match points leading from the front for a fluid half-century as his side dropped three wickets in the chase to win by 7 wickets.

This is the first win for Patidar who have suffered from the weather denying them action in two games that ended in draws but could have easily been their wins.

They will take the win as they try and play catch up with the teams at the top.