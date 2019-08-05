National Basketball League | Sunday, 4th August 2019

Power 121- 62 Falcons

JKL Dolphins 74-61 Kampala University

KIU Rangers 50- 36 UMU Ravens

Nkumba Lady Marines 55- 63 Angels

Power Basketball Club put an end to their disappointing run in the league with a comfortable victory against Falcons on Sunday at YMCA.

The five-time league winners had lost three of the previous four games in a row and thus needed redemption against a hapless Falcons side.

Power had lost to JKL Dolphins, Warriors, and City Oilers.

They put up a remarkable performance to dispatch Falcons winning the game 121- 62.

Right from the onset, Power showed hunger and clearly were stronger for Falcons to put up any resistance.

By the end of the first period, Power led by 19 points winning 30-11 and never looked back in what turned out to be a walk in the park.

Five players all scored in double figures for Power with Libe Makala leading the way posting a game-high 30 points.

Brian Sivanchi contributed 25 points, Syrus Kiviiri had 19 points while Nasser Guddoi and Amini Mkosa scored 13 and 12 points respectively.

For Falcons, Francis Karooro had a team-high 22 points in a losing effort.

Elsewhere, JKL Dolphins defeated Kampala University 74-61. Yesman Bushiri fetched 25 points for JKL Dolphins with his teammate Jonathan Obukunyang also contributing in double figures (12 points).

In the women’s division, Angels Basketball Club stunned Nkumba Lady Marines winning the game 63-55.

Rachael Akinyi and Ines Kanyamunza who posted 13 and 10 points respectively guided KIU Rangers past UMU Ravens with the former winning 50-36.