Timothy Gawaya believes his victory in the Pearl of Africa Rally is the stimulant he needed to regain his confidence in the fight for this year’s two-wheel drive title.

Following a series of misfortunes this season, Gawaya came strongly over the weekend rally not only topping his class but also landing his first Pearl finish as well as his best career finish.

“Pearl rally was spectacular. After two unsuccessful attempts, it was incredible.

“Surely, we would not have been there without our new sponsor Petrelli Trade Links, the service crew and our new manager. Am now very confident ahead of the remaining event,” he added.

“We did whatever we could to finish this event. It even got better being our best rally finish ever. We are thankful that for the first time the Starlet made it to the top ten,” said excited Gawaya.

Gawaya collected maximum points to go third in the 2WD standings with 42 points.

“We have another chance to fight. We had lost hope. But with 25 points behind the leader, we can still fight till the last event of the season,” he added.

Gawaya was co-driven by Francis Wamala in a Toyota Starlet.

Sadat Negomba finished second while Samuel Watendwa settled for third to maintain his class lead with 67points.

2WD Drivers Standings