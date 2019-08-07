18th FEASSA Games:

15th – 25th August

Host: Arusha, Tanzania

The draws for the 18th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games were successfully held in Uganda on Tuesday, 6th August 2019 at Old Kampala SS board.

In attendance was the chief guest the assistant commissioner of sports Sam Odongo, flanked by a fellow official from the ministry of education and sports Grace Abalo.

Others included the FEASSSA president Justus Mugisha and his other executive committee members as well as a delegation from Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda.

Kenya was represented by George Omondi, Vitalis Shija (Tanzania), Aaron Rurangirwa (Rwanda) and Joel Gashaka from Burundi.

The respective groups in the sporting disciplines of football, netball, hockey, basketball, rugby (7’s and 15’s) and volleyball were held.

Mugisha confirmed that there has been a one day symposium planned for all the member countries in FEASSSA on the 16th August 2019 in Arusha where Government officials, sports executives and president of all zones on the African continent have been invited.

FEASSSA is by far the only viable schools association in Africa. We have been tasked to organize a symposium that will last for one day in Arusha and brainstorm ideas with our brothers and sisters from elsewhere. These games are becoming bigger. We have got requests from Ethiopia and Malawi. Also, we shall start primary schools this year as well as persons with disabilities Justus Mugisha, FEASSSA President

In his remarks, commissioner Odongo, on behalf of Government vowed to fully facilitate team Uganda who will be flying high the Ugandan flag.

we shall FACILITATE team uganda and there is an official flag off at state house by the head of state president yoweri museveni kaguta next week Sam Odongo

There are seven host schools in Arusha where these games will be held.

Complete Draws:

Basketball:

Boys:

• Group A: LDK (Rwanda), Don Bosco (Tanzania), Laiser Hill (Kenya), LL Tanganyika (Burundi), Kibuli (Uganda)

• Group B: Buddo (Uganda), Seroma Christian High School (Uganda), College St Marier Reine (Rwanda), Galanos (Tanzania), Dagoretti (Kenya)

Girls:

• Group A: St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda), Ste Bernadette (Rwanda), Joseph and Mary (Tanzania), Olukeswa (Tanzania), Nabisunsa Girls (Uganda), Kayatiwi (Kenya)

• Group B: Buru Buru (Kenya), Machame (Tanzania), St Noa Girls (Uganda), St Therese Gitega (Burundi), Juhudi (Tanzania), LDK (Rwanda)

Hockey:

Boys:

Group A: St Anthony (Kenya), Namilyango College (Uganda), Ntare School (Uganda), Mary School (Tanzania)

Group B: St Mary's Kisubi (Uganda), Kamusinga (Kenya), Arusha-Meru (Tanzania), Kawempe Muslim (Uganda)

Girls:

Group A: St Cecilia (Kenya), Bweranyangi Girls (Uganda), Old Kampala (Uganda), Nyamila Girls (Tanzania)

Group B: Juhudu (Tanzania), Kakungulu Memorial (Uganda), Caroline (Kenya), St Mary’s Namagunga (Uganda)

Rugby 7’s (To be played on round robin basis):

Upper Hill (Kenya), Jinja SS (Uganda), Kiira College Butiki (Uganda), Laiser Hill (Kenya), LTP (Burundi), Hana International School (Uganda), St Peter’s Mumias (Kenya)

Rugby 15’s (To be played on round robin basis):

Kakamega (Kenya), St Mary’s Kisubi (Uganda), Kagaru (Kenya), Ntare School (Uganda), Elerai (Tanzania), Dagoretti (Kenya), Namilyango College (Uganda)

Group A: St Noa Girls (Uganda), Lumonge (Burundi), Buddo (Uganda), Kayitiwi (Kenya), Kilindi (Tanzania)

Group B: Makongo (Tanzania), Ngando SS (Uganda), Nyakachi (Kenya), St Mary's Kitende (Uganda), Misungwi (Tanzania)

Handball:

Boys:

Group A : Adage (Rwanda), LLT (Burundi), St Lucia (Uganda), College Gisenyi (Rwanda), Mbooni (Kenya), Kilombero (Tanzania)

Group B: Kimilili (Kenya), Gombe (Uganda), ES Kigoma (Rwanda), Vwawa (Tanzania), Kakungulu Memorial (Uganda)

Girls:

Group A: Kibuli (Uganda), Kizuka (Tanzania), Mugara (Burundi), Kamusinga (Kenya)

Group B: Kiloe (Tanzania), Kilandich (Kenya), Kawanda (Uganda), Moi Girls (Kenya), Mbogo High (Uganda), Kiziguro (Rwanda)

Football:

Boys:

Group A: Buddo SS (Uganda), Standard High Sch Zzana (Uganda), Lindi (Tanzania), St. Anthony (Kenya)

Group B: lNL Ngozi (Burundi), Jinja SS (Uganda), Vwavwa (Tanzania), Alliance (Tanzania), LDK (Rwanda)

Group C: Malawi, Dagoretti (Kenya), St.Mary’s Kitende (Uganda), Ruwuiko (Tanzania)

Girls:

Group A: Nyakache (Kenya), Mukono high (Uganda), Kihesa (Tanzania), St. Noa Girls (Uganda), Archbshop njenga (Kenya), Kibasila (Tanzania)

Group B: Kawempe Moslem (Uganda), Mkalapa (Tanzania), Gs RemeraRukoma (Rwanda), Alliance (Tanzania), Itigo (Kenyan), Ltcr Mushasha (Burundi)

Volleyball:

Boys:

Group A: PS Karubanda (Rwanda), Don Bosco Gatega (Rwanda), Lelmokwo (Kenya), Tuangoma (Tanzania), Standard High Zana (Uganda)

Group B: Magonga (Kenya), Lt St Luc (Burundi), Mbogo Mixed (Uganda), IPRC Karongi (Rwanda), Dynamic (Uganda), Milambo (Tanzania)

Girls:

Group A: Kwansanze (Kenya), St Alloys (Rwanda), Mukalapa (Tanzania), Lnda Bukeye (Burundi), Kinaawa High Mugongo (Uganda)