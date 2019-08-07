CAF Champions League | Preliminary Round | Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek

Saturday, 10 th August 2019

August 2019 African Stars vs. KCCA – 4:00 pm, EAT

A contingent of 34 people to travel Windhoek, Namibia for KCCA Football Club’s CAF Champions League match against African Stars has been revealed.

The contingent that comprises of 18 players, 7 coaches, 2 doctors, 2 media personnel and 2 administrators will fly out early Wednesday morning via Rwanda and South Africa.

Among the players named on the team, three could make their continental debuts for the Kasasiro and these are youngsters Sadat Anaku and Samuel Kato as well as midfield dynamo Nicholas Kasozi.

The others named for the Saturday tie are skipper Charles Lukwago and Jamil Malyamungu (both goalkeepers).

Hassan Musana, the most experienced defender on the squad, is joined by Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Kato, Filbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, and Herbert Achai.

Kasozi who will be up for his first continental match for KCCA joins usual suspects Muzamir Mutyaba, Gift Ali, Lawrence Bukenya and Sadam Juma while the forwards named are Allan Okello, Mike Mutyaba and Patrick Kaddu who are are joined by youngster Anaku.

Mike Mutebi leads the technical team that also has Morley Byekwaso (Assistant Manager), Badru Kaddu (First Team Coach), Daniel Kiwanuka (Goalkeeper Coach), Jackson Magera (Asst Coach 1), Richard Malinga(Asst Coach 2) and Robert Kabuye (Asst Coach 3).

Players