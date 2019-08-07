Commissioner General of Prisons Staff football and Netball Tournament

Finals (Friday, 16th August 2019)

Football: Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS) Vs Kigo Main Prison

Netball: Prisons Band Vs Prisons Academy and Training School

*At Maroons Stadium, Luzira

It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Omuhunde Rwashote Byabashaija is a staunch lover of sports in general.

Since his appointment in 2005, Byabashaija has maintained the sporting culture and legacy at the institution with good policies, sound structures and adequate funding.

Upon that rich background, the Prisons institution has remained solid in various sporting disciplines as netball, football, athletics, handball, boxing, rowing, darts and the like.

Also the Commissioner General has organized an annual championship that entails football and netball competitions for either gender.

This year’s grand climax will take place on Friday, 16th August 2019 at the Maroons stadium with two finals in football and netball.

Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS) will take on Kigo Main Prison in the football final.

The netball contest will witness Prisons Band up against Prisons Academy and Training School.

Teams:

A number of the prisons departments as the upper prisons, Murchison bay, Kampala Remand, Safety and Security Unit (SSU), Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS), Prisons band, Kigo main prison, Prisons headquarters, regional maintenance office, Prisons Academy and Training School, Luzira Women’s Prison, Kampala Remand, Yellow girls and Medical.

Defending champions:

Safety and Security Unit are the reigning champions in the men’s football event as

Prisons Academy and Training School are the netball defending champions.

Prizes:

Besides the main trophy and medals, the winning team will also take home a bull.

The runners up are assured of medals and cash envelopes.

This trophy is exclusively sponsored by the Commissioner General of Prisons.

Maroons FC Media Douglas Bamweyana being handled the Maroons jersey by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Johnson Byabasaija

This tournament is organized by the regional welfare and rehabilitation officer of Kampala Extra region, David Okiring.

It is specifically for the Kampala Extra Region but there to expand this particular tournament to other regions of prisons

Participating teams:

Men:

Upper Prisons

Murchison Bay

Kampala Remand

Safety and Security Unit (SSU)

Prisons Academy & Training School (PATS)

Prisons Band

Kigo Main Prison

Prisons Headquarters

Regional maintainace Office

Women:

Prisons Academy and Training School

Prisons Band

Luzira Women’s Prison

Kampala Remand

Murchison Bay

Yellow girls

Medical