Wakiso Giants Head Coach Kefa Kisala has revealed that the team’s target in the maiden Uganda Premier League season.

Kisala, who was positive despite defeat to KCCA in the Fufa Super Eight, said that despite new entrants in the division, their target will be to finish in the top five.

“We are going to try and aim for the moon so that even if we fail we shall still not be in such a bad position,” Kisala said when asked about the target for next season. “I am glad that we have a team that is competitive and the aim is to be among the top sides in the league next season,” he added.

The former Express, Bul and Masaka LC coach also talked about the defeat to KCCA and opted to pick out the positives.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost but there are a lot of positives to pick from,” said Kisala. “There is progress and building a team is a complex process but am pleased we have a team that can be competitive,” he added.

“There was some great combination play in the end and I believe there is a lot to build on from this game.”

Wakiso Giants earned promotion to the top division in May and have strengthened their team with the acquisition of a mixture of youth and experience.