Two Ugandan players Sulaiman Majanjaalo and Pius Wangi are set to join Rwanda Premier League side Sunrise Football Club.

For starters, Sun Rise FC handed Ugandan coach Moses Basena a two-year employment contract.

Both players were at Sports Club Villa last season and played under Basena at some stage before he was fired.

Holding midfielder Majanjaalo and forward Wango are both free agents.

Wangi is a former player at Vipers Sports Club who released him last season after seasons of diligent service.

Last season, he scored six goals at Sports Club Villa in a troublesome season where they battled against relegation.

Majaanjalo is a hard-tackling midfielder who previously played at Entebbe, Baza Holdings (defunct), Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and lately Sports Club Villa.

In case they formalize with the legalities at the club, they will join Basena in the rebuilding process for Sunrise FC having survived relegation by a whisker in the previous 2018-2019 season.

Sunrise completed the season with 34 points, one slot above the relegation red line.