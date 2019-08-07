Mike Mutebi described the Wakiso Giants challenge as a good one ahead of the Caf Champions League tie against Namibia’s African Stars.

KCCA edged the Pilsner Super 8 clash at Wakissha Resource Centre 2-0 with goals from Allan Okello and Sadat Anaku but Mutebi felt the hosts asked good questions to his side.

“We are playing away in Namibia and on a natural grass pitch,” he started. “Putting that aside, Wakiso Giants asked my team the questions we wanted with their good use of the ball because we all know KCCA is never good without the ball but we tried to react without the ball which was perfect,” Mutebi added.

They (Wakiso Giants) also had moments where they used the ball and they tried to make us chase because we also wanted that other side when we don’t have the ball which they did. Mike Mutebi, KCCA coach

Mutebi believes the win gives his side confidence as they head to Namibia.

“Otherwise it was a very good test because it was the last game before we play on the continent and when you win it gives you confidence.

KCCA need to pick a decent result away from home on Saturday before they aim to finish off the job in a fortnight.