Paidha Black Angels Football Club has retained striker Dickens Okwir for another loan term.

Okwir had been initially loaned to the West Nile based club while in the top flight league from Vipers, scoring five goals in as many games.

Upon the relegation of Paidha Black Angels, Okwi sought for greener pastures with another newly promoted club – Kyetume but the deal did not materialize as he preferred returning to Zombo.

“I was not comfortable at Kyetume FC. So, I decided to return to Paidha Black Angels. Hope for the best” Okwir attested to Kawowo Sports.

By and large, Okwir remains contracted at his parent club, Vipers until 2021.

Paidha Black Angels beat off interest from Onduparaka, Mbarara City and Wakiso Giants.

Okwir has previously played at Lira’s Amuka Bright Stars and Sporting United in the FUFA Big League as well as Onduparaka and Vipers in the Uganda Premier League.