Busiro Ssaza team has confirmed the appointment of Deo “Kajambiya” Sserwadda as their head coach.

The former Sports Club Villa head coach who has CAF “B” licence replaces Noah Mugerwa who was shown the exit door for lack of respect towards the team first management and lack of authority for the dressing room.

“I am ready for the responsibility that was given to me. I will work closely with management to make sure that we accomplish the set targets for the team” Sserwadda noted at his unveiling ceremony.

Sserwadda will be deputized by little known Ramathan Mpanguzi as Billy Kiggundu takes the goalkeeping coach slot.

This technical team will closely be monitored by a technical adviser Edward Golola, Vipers head coach.

Paul Nsubuga, team manager of Busiro Ssaza is sure that they have made the right appointment.

“We made a close scrutiny and probed that Deo Sserwadda is the right coach to lead Busiro. We have barely two weeks to the first quarter final leg. The coaches are ready and we have the hope that we shall win this year’s championship” Nsubuga noted.

Sserwadda has also previously coached Uganda Revenue Authority, Sports Club Villa, Police Mobile and lately led Kyambogo University to the 2018 University Football League.

He is famously known to have led URA to the Uganda Premier League title and Uganda Cup trophy.

Busiro Ssaza is a star studded side that currently leads the Muganzirwaza group with 11 points and have already secured their quarter final slot.

After the sudden sacking of their former head coach Mugerwa, they succumbed 4-2 to Buwekula in the immediate past game.

Now with the new management in place, Busiro seeks to clinch their first ever Masaza cup championship.

They have never played in the finals since the best performance since the tourney’s inception in 2014 has been the semi-finals.

The Buganda Masaza football championship has 18 teams from Buganda Kingdom.

This three month’s tournament is proudly bankrolled by telecommunications giants, Airtel Uganda.