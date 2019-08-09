Event: CECAFA U-15 Championship

Date: 16th – 1st August 2019

Venue: Asamara City, Eritrea

A technical team from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) named a 33 man team for the Uganda U-15 team to start preparations for the forthcoming CECAFA U-15 championship slated for Eritrea.

A collection of players from the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) programme, Copa Coca Cola championship and the recently concluded FUFA Primary Schools Championship (Odilo) in Njeru has been summoned.

The three players from the Odilo tournament are; Most Valuable Player (MVP) Leonard Kasanya from Rays of Grace, Calvary Mungufeni and Oasis’ Moses Fideli are on the provisional team that will be trimmed.

Of these 33 players, there is one foreign based player in Basil Tuma Tenywa, a defensive midfielder at Eton College, Windsor in the United Kingdom.

Other players have come from schools (primary and secondary), academies as Football For Good and Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

KAWOWO SPORTS Travis Mutyaba (shirt 10) dribbles past a defender. He is a now student at Kawempe Royal.

In the same vein, FUFA confirmed that the technical team that handled the National U17 side during the AFCON tournament in Tanzania will be in charge of the Uganda U15 Squad on an interim basis as the youngsters.

KCCA’s Jackson Magera is the head coach.

He will be assisted by Hamuzah Lutalo, Mubarak Kiberu as the goalkeeping coach, Emmanuel Nakabago the team Doctor, Bashir Mutyaba (FUFA Youth Development Officer) as the team coordinator and Frank Bumpenjje is the kits manager.

Uganda is pooled in group B alongside Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Mukisa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Elisa Taremwa (Light Africa SS), Rickson Peter Gubya (Juventus-Namasuba), Walter Chandia (Maroons FC Junior Team)

Right backs: Hafidhu Ssonko Ssembatya (Kampala Junior Team), Shafik Waswanga (Football For Good Academy)

Left backs: Steven Yiga (St. Mary’s Kitende), Ivan Menya (Jinja SS)

Central backs: Shugai Kalisa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Issa Abdul (Football For Good Academy), Peter Gava ( Buddo SS), Gabriel Twaib Mawanda (NASA Top Hart-USA), Vincent Mulema (Bishops SS-Mukono)

Defensive Midfielders: Basil Tuma Tenywa (Eton College, Windsor, United Kingdom), Khalid Makanga (Kawempe Muslim SS), Najib Kigozi (St. Mary’s Kitende)

Attacking Midfielders: Travis Mutyaba (Kawempe Royal College), Ssekibengo Godfrey (St Henry’s College-Kitovu), Patrick Muliika (Kako SS), Patrick Ouke (Sparta 09), Calvary Mungufeni (Oasis Annex Primary School-Arua)

Right Wingers: Chrispus Asiki (Jinja SS), Yusuf Bogere (St Mary’s Kitende), Akampa Chriswill (Standard High School-Zzana), Regan Ssekisambu (Kawempe Royal College)

Left Wingers: Hassan Mubiru (Royal Giant SS-Mityana), Leonard Kasanya (Rays of Grace), Samuel Mutebi (Crested SS), Jagenda Shaban (St Mary’s Heritage-Nabweru)

Forwards: Devis Ogwalo (Buddo SS), Abdu Nsereko (Super Heroes), Abbas Kyeyune (Kampala Junior Team), Moses Fideli (Oasis Annex Primary School-Arua).

Uganda drawn in Group B

Group A: Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia

Group B: Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan

Group C: Tanzania, Sudan and Djibouti

Full fixtures for Uganda U15

Saturday 17/8/2019: Uganda Vs Ethiopia

Tuesday 20/8/2019: South Sudan Vs Uganda