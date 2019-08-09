Two footballers from Uganda Joseph Ssemujju and Mahad Yaya Kakooza are currently training with Polish top flight outfit, Legia Warszawa Football Club.

The training placement was engineered by the two players’ representative, Jens Leidewall.

“The boys (Ssemujju and Kakooza) are working hard in their daily training sessions with the club and doing both. I am very proud of their focus and professionalism. Our goal and focus is of course that the boys will get chances to stay in this big club to develop their football even more and perform on highest possible level later if staying after their trial period” Leidewall noted.

During the recently concluded Ssemujju featured at Sports Club Villa and Kakooza has been at Tooro United.

Legia Warszawa Football Club has won most titles in Poland and boost of having the biggest fan base in the country.

The Warsaw based club has won 13 Ekstraklasa Champions titles, a record 19 Polish Cup trophies and four Polish Super Cups.

They are still in Europa League qualification procedure and on Thursday night played to a goal-less draw with Atromitos, a game where Ssemujju and Kakooza were granted VIP reception to watch.