Event: 2019 Sseninde Women Football Cup

Group A: Youth Sports Uganda, St Mary’s Vocational, Kigezi, Mbarara Junior

Group B: Kisoro Junior, Mbarara Soccer Academy, Kira Girls Soccer Academy, Kinondoni

The progressive build up to the long awaited 2019 Sseninde women development cup continues.

Barely a fortnight to kick off for the tourney, the latest development of identifying the groups where the eight teams will be pooled further confirms the gradual trend.

The event for the draws was held in the heart of the capital city at Villa Park play ground, Nsambya – Kampala on Friday.

Group A has Youth Sports Uganda, St Mary’s Vocational, Kigezi and the one of the host teams Mbarara Junior.

In group B, there are two Western Uganda teams in Kisoro Junior and Mbarara Soccer Academy, alongside Kira Girls Soccer Academy and well as the guest team from Tanzania Kinondoni Girls Football team.

The well attended draws by journalists also witnessed the CEO of the Sseninde Foundation, Jean Sseninde Namayega, Ruth Aturo (tournament ambassador) and team representatives all gracing the occasion.

“This is yet another big moment as we have drawn the teams. It feels good that we are progressing well as we close to the kick off” Sseninde noted.

Related the fixtures for the entire tournament were also automatically generated right from the group stages to the finals.

The 2019 Sseninde Women Championship will be held on Saturday, 24th August in Western Uganda at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Talent Plat form Academy from Luweero are the reigning champions.