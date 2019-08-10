Newly promoted FUFA Big League outfit Katwe United Football Club is popularly refereed to as “Tulibanyiivu”, loosely translated “We are angry”.

Fine the catch phrase may be confusing to the general public, but, it is the push factor for the entity owned by Makindye West legislator Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana.

As the club plots for the long anticipated kick off for the 2019 – 2020 season, they are looking at key priority areas in beefing up the playing, technical, fans, financial coffers and managerial departments among others.

First things first, Katwe United has embarked on the most crucial pillar – playing staff.

Eleven of the players’ employment contracts have been renewed, possibly with improved offers and terms.

Trusted gun, a loyal and diligent dread-locked servant Regan “Sadat” Mukwaya, an industrious midfielder who skipped the club to promotion is among the lucky 11 players whose contracts have been extended.

Others include; Nicolas Ssendiisa, Saul Ssemwanga, Raya Mulindwa, Benjamin Muwanguzi, Moses Shafiq, Denis Lwetute, Michael Lubowa, Wasswa Ssemwogerere, Alex Katumba and Moses Bukenya.

This crucial exercise was conducted on Friday, 9th August 2019 at the club’s offices found in Makindye.

Katwe United’s vice chairman in charge of administration Deogratius Luyimbaazi witnessed the eventful exercise.

Katwe United Media Katwe United poster boy Reagan “Sadat” Mukwaya shows off the employment contract

Katwe United Media Katwe United Vice Chairman Deogratius Luyimbazi looks on as goalkeeper Ryan Mulindwa pens his contract deal

The terms and conditions and other details of the signed contracts remain confidential between the players and the Club. Katwe United Statement

Uganda Cranes legend Hassan Mubiru, the club head coach has since expressed confidence in the players.

Whoever thinks that Katwe United is comfortable only remaining in the Big League is joking. We have bigger aspirations which we must achieve. We have never dreamt of being a mid-table team, no. We aspire to be on top and cruise to the Premier League next season. Hassan “Figo” Mubiru, head coach Katwe United

In the same vein, Katwe United unveil a number of new players next week to continue strengthening all its departments.

Pre-season preparations:

The past three weeks have witnessed the club embark on the grueling pre-season training regime at SEB Hotel in gym sessions for muscle power, stamina and endurance.

The gym sessions involved squat jumps, dumbbell push press, knee lifts with medicine ball, crunch with lateral pull down and wall slides.

The immediate past week saw the start of ball work session at the club’s famous dusty Katwe Playgrounds.

Katwe United already confirmed to the FUFA Competitions department that they will host their home matches during the FUFA Big at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.