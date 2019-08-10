Maroons Football Club has agreed terms with former Express FC midfielder Davis Mayanja.

Mayanja penned a three year deal at the Prisons managed club that is now handled by Douglas Bamweyana.

The two parties Mayanja and Bamweyana reunite having worked hand in hand back in the days at Makerere University and Express.

After spending two seasons at Express FC, Mayanja was released at the end of the 2018 – 2019 campaign.

“I am excited about my new challenge. It is a good environment with a great coach (Bamweyana). I am ready for the new season” an excited Mayanja noted.

Kawowo Sports Midfielder Davis Mayanja (middle) inks the dotted lines on the treasured employment contract

Because of the confidentiality nature of the employment contract, it is not easily established how much the left footed midfielder pocketed in sign on fees and his monthly remuneration.

Mayanja is a graduate of Quantitative Economics from Makerere University.

He has previously featured for Entebbe Secondary School, Manyago and Makerere University football teams.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Davis Mayanja in action against Onduparaka.

Maroons has also finalized the signing of former BUL FC goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who has been training with the club.

Ssebwalunyo and Mayanja join the earlier signed players Patrick Bageya (Kyadondo Ssaza) and Hamimu Ssemakula (Ndejje University) at the club that hosts their home games at the lake side Luzira Prisons stadium.