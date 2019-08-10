Uganda’s most successful football club SC Villa has confirmed the appointment of Edward “Edwardo” Kaziba as their head coach.

The development, confirmed by the interim club chief executive officer (CEO) David Serebe brings to all end the speculation after months of uncertainty.

“We appointed Edwardo Kaziba as the Sports Club Villa Head coach. Other details as regards the time span and all the support staff will be known early next week” Serebe confirmed.

Kaziba, a CAF “A” licenced tactician takes the mantle after Steven Bogere politely turned down the opportunity as he sought to continue his duties at FUFA Big League with UPDF.

He is also the assistant coach for the Uganda women national team, Crested Cranes.

Currently, he is as well the head coach for Mpindi Clan in the Bika Bya Baganda football competition.

He is a known Sports Club Villa admirer who is expected to bring sanity to the torn apart dressing room.

Kaziba will work with club legends Ibrahim Kirya, Nestroy Kizito and Phillip Ssozi.

Kirya is the assistant coach, Kizito is a physical trainer and Ssozi is attached to the young team.

For more than three weeks now, Kirya has been conducting trials at Villa Park especially for the new players.

Many of these players have been engaged in a grueling training regime and participated in a number of trial matches.

Kawowo Sports has established that SC Villa will unveil Kaziba and the selected crop of new players in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the club interim management has also released a clear road map that will lead to election of a new executive late this year.

The road map has had an overhaul in the constitution review for this historic club that has won the most Uganda Premier League titles, 16.

Last season, Sports Club Villa nearly got relegated.