Saturday Results | National Basketball League

UCU Lady Canons 120-25 YMCA

Angels 31-50 KIU Rangers

UCU Canons 85-42 Falcons

City Oilers 83-59 Warriors

If there was ever any doubt that City Oilers are head and shoulders above their “close” competitors for the 2019 National Basketball League title, they were erased on Saturday night.

The champions, who are odds favourites for their seventh straight title, dispatched Warriors 83-59 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Warriors who are perceived by many as the challengers to Oilers crown this term played as such in the first quarter that they edged 22-20 with Chris Omanye, Michael Baangu and Aaron Ojoo leading the way for the two-time champions.

However, Oilers flipped the switch in the second quarter and reminded Warriors of their place in the division. Landry Ndikumana led the surge in the frame as he put on a clinic for Ojoo and Stanley Mugerwa in the absence of suspended Amis Saidi.

After the long break, Warriors dared Francis Azolibe at the top of the mountain and the Nigerian center connected. Bazangu turned over at the other end and the season revelation Ivan Muhwezi found nothing but net at the corner after crisp ball movement from Oilers and the lead was up to 15 points (53-38). Warriors late spark in the period could only leave them 12 points behind going into the final ten minutes.

James Okello and Josh Johnson took Oilers lead back to 16 points early in the fourth quarter and the door was pretty much slammed on Warriors when the lead ballooned to 21 points with just under four minutes to play.

For Warriors, frustration started to crop and couldn’t be hidden like a wet stain on a fly. They sulked after every call that went against them or felt was missed by the referees. Little surprise that Mark Opio got two technical fouls that got him out of the game.

Azolibe and Ndikuma led Oilers with 14 points each, Enabu and Johnson came in handy with 12 and 11 points respectively while Okello grabbed 11 rebounds to got with 7 points.

Bazangu scored game-high 21 points in a losing effort. Omanye (12 points) and Ojoo (10 points) also scored in double figures for Warriors.

In the other mean’s game played, center Peter Sifuma poured an efficient 31 points on Falcons in the 85-42 win.