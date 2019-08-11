On a rainy morning of Saturday, 10th August 2019, I reach my newly acquired I-phone to make a routine call and follow up the realities of the day in my line of jurisdiction.

As I scroll through the phone, the social media is awash with the startling, distressing and unfortunate news about the untimely resignation of Tooro United Football Club’s communications director Isa Musoke Nsereko.

“I have resigned my duties as media officer at Tooro United FC with immediate effect” Nsereko wrote without further elaboration.

The message briskly makes rounds across the various social media plat forms – face book, wats up groups, twitter, instagram and yes, on my space.

This completely disrupts my call intention as I concentrate to assimilate the message home meanwhile I keep monitoring in the famous “Kamooli” (waiting ventilator) for the build up information.

No sooner had the message been delivered than speculation, term it Wolokoso (careless loose talk) started to spread like a ferocious wild fire in windy straw-hat environs.

Many, including yours truly commiserate with the person in question (Nsereko) and the entity of Tooro United (formerly Soana) Football Club by such a decision at a crucial stage that the team building process for the new season is underway.

In fact, I even imagined the drizzling rains at the moment then, could erase Nsereko’s thoughts and he revokes the decision in the affirmative.

Debates and imaginations continued over a number of wats up groups and surprisingly spread over to face book forums and on radio stations.

Deep in my heart I finally convinced myself that there is more which meets the ordinary eye as a push factor to the sudden resignation given the bold fact that the club had 24 hours ago majestically triumphed 3-0 over Police in an “international club friendly” duel.

For starters, Nsereko on record was the first media manager for the club that was started 11 years ago.

Also a director at Nim Sports Uganda, he passionately and diligently executed his chores in line of duty with the due professionalism and timeliness it deserved.

Nsereko had galvanized a “pro-coating” in the media affairs of Tooro United and portrayed that desired out-look to the general public – enviable to the rest of the 15 clubs in the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Fine, as humans, we all stumble at some stage and therefore deserve that strong whipping stick to reflect on how best to improve on our duties in the due course.

Tooro United FC had got a great face to the eyes of the public with orderly release of information and in a timely manner.

Perhaps, the grey areas existed and many a times the media manager was caught completely off guard.

A vivid case was the renewal of the employment contract for the current head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa and signing of most players.

The media manager had a different version yet the reality of life dictated otherwise.

That conflicting scenario proved the official in charge of the information at the club was completely at a different wave length with the club directors and first management.

It seemed as though he was that jealousy man defending a pant-less fiancée donning a see-through visible by even a one year old toddler.

Whatever happened painted a clear image that the role of media managers in Uganda needs an overwhelm as we envisage that desirable path to full professionalism of the beautiful game in the country.

Of course, we shall all contend at the end of this script that such duties come along with their natural challenges, demands and basically the hurdles to rhyme with the demands of the public and out-pace fellow clubs.

Also, the other personal aspect that sprinted across my medulla oblongata was that of putting applying the Richter scale to the earth-quake.

Here, I am comparing and contrasting the different media officers to start with of the respective 16 clubs in the top tier Uganda Premier League before I trickle down to the second division FUFA Big League.

A close scrutiny of the communication departments for the 16 clubs in the Star Times Uganda Premier League could leave me torn apart and spolt for choice.

I would therefore struggle the rank the club’s performance of media affairs.

Without any specific order Kirinya-Jinja SS, Vipers, Bright Stars, KCCA, Kyetume, BUL, Express, Tooro United, Onduparaka, Maroons, Mbarara City, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Sports Club Villa, Proline, Police and yes bambi (in young musician Fresh Kid’s voice), the big talking new babies Wakiso Giants have all made deliberate efforts to improve their communication departments for the better.

David Isabirye Tooro United team for the 2018 – 2019 season

By and large, Nsereko’s resignation from such a delicate albeit crucial slot on the team should be an eye opener to many clubs barely weeks to the long anticipated kick off for the 2019 – 2020 season.

Clubs ought to give that special soothing care to this department for it is a clear marketing gimmick for the general image and public perception.

Media managers too ought to give their tasks at hand full respect and commitment to serve above self by accentuating to the primary cores of professionally known “bible” media values and norms.

Lastly, club owners, the rest of the first management, players and other officials ought to grant all the due support and should their weight to the media wing at all times.

Lest, cases of defending of panty-less succulent bodies should therefore never arise for this is a win-win situation that naturally promotes and markets the club to will, in all scenarios of life.

At the end of the day, fair play will prevail with no intended high flying rough tackles, but, rather collective inter-passing, saying a bold no to “own goals” so that the entire team finds that back of the net as a unit to celebrate together.

The collective build up to glory surely remains among the key reasons football is vividly labeled as the most beautiful sport in the entire world.

Yours in typical footballing spirit.