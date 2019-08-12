In the only Division Two game played over the weekend, Ceylon Lions were able to knock over the youngsters of Aziz Damani by seven wickets to stay top of the table.

The game that was supposed to be played in Jinja was moved to Lugogo Cricket Oval due to Eid as some predominantly Moslem teams chose not to play so as to celebrate the holiday.

Aziz Damani won the toss and chose to bat first a decision that didn’t seem a bad one as they were cruising at 90/5 in 19.2 overs. However, as the clouds gathered over Lugogo Damani lost its game plan losing the next five wickets for just 30 runs as they were bundled out for just 120 runs all out in 32.5 overs.

With the fear of rain imminent Ceylon Lions quickly shifted gears led by team captain Ruwan Jayaratne (40) with support from Robinson Obuya (33) and Eddie Agaba (22).

The win for Ceylon Lions kept them firmly at the top of the Division Two table and they need at least four more wins to gain promotion to the top division.

The loss takes Damani five steps back in the race for promotion meaning they will have to win all their remaining games and hope that some fortune comes their way.