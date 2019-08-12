A persistent mid-morning downpour nearly ruined what was supposed to be a great day but Mwirians were not having any of that.

The Mwiri Cricket tennis ball League, a spin-off from the football league, brought together generations of Mwirians together at Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

16 teams confirmed participation in the tennis ball festival with teams formed on the basis of the year of entry at the great school.

Casblanca, the most senior cohort, was led by Cricket Cranes legend Benjamin Musoke but the hot favorites were Mpala FC which had former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani as well as the young Destroyers side that had current Cricket Cranes players Kenneth Waiswa and Zephaniah Arinaitwe.

However, the play didn’t go according to script as Kombora embarrassed Mpala with a 26-run win with two balls to spare and the latter feigned bad light. Lukambwe were unlucky to tie with Mpala after an assured six for victory off the final ball was judged as a four by the umpire to leave the scores level.

Destroyers meanwhile went about their business like pros winning all their games and only the washed out games denying them a clean slate.

The team with the most impressive name in the league Athletico Muniga led by national team player Deus Muhumuza together with Daniel Batuwa and Norbert Abii were no pushovers picking up three wins to top Group C.

At the end of the fun day, Mpala FC topped Group A, while Destroyers and Muniga were the leaders for Group B and C respectively.

The top 3 teams in each of the groups will be vying for the championship at the second outing of the Wembley tournament slated for 19th October 2019.

The festival was supported by Uganda Cricket Association who provided the ground and the all the plastic equipment used by the teams.