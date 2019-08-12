National Basketball League | Sunday, 11th August 2018

JKL Lady Dolphins 158-31 MUK Sparks

A1 Challenge 77-64 UMU Ravens

Power 90-51 Sharing Youth

Jamila Nansinkombi was in a ruthless mode as her team JKL Lady Dolphins ran riot against hapless MUK Sparks on Sunday.

The reigning champions made quick amends from their loss to KCCA Leopards with a cleanout against already relegated MUK Sparks.

Nansinkombi scored 34 points and contributed 10 assists in the 158-31 victory at Lugogo Indoor Arena.

Despite playing only 18 minutes, Nansikombi was in beast mode to demolish already relegated MUK Sparks.

This is the biggest win by any team across both the women’s and men’s divisions this season.

In a one-sided affair, all the players (12) that featured for JKL Dolphins on the day were on the score sheet, with seven scoring in double figures.

Right from the onset, there was only one winner and that’s JKL Lady Dolphins who won the opening period 28-9.

Henry Malinga’s charges engaged another gear in the second quarter scoring 38 points while limiting the University side to just 4 points.

By the end of the first half, JKL Lady Dolphins had a 53 point cushion leading 66-13.

The dominance was still evident even after recess winning the third and fourth periods 40-8 and 38-10 respectively.

Tsaubah Stone Jamila Nansikombi

Besides Nansikombi, the other players who scored in double figures included Stella Oyella (28), Hope Akello(22), Evelyn Nakiyingi (13), Angela Namirimu (11), Flavia Oketcho (11) and Muhayimuna Namuwaya (11).

The victory meant JKL Dolphins ended the regular season as log leaders winning 16 of their 18 games.

On the other hand, MUK Sparks are bottom of the table and already relegated with just one win registered.

Their final game in the regular season will come against Angels this week.

In the other games played on Sunday, A1 Challenge defeated UMU Ravens 77-64 while Power followed their victory over KIU Titans with a comfortable 90-51 win over Sharing Youth.