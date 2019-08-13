The Planning and Organizing Committee of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has released the fixtures for the forthcoming 2019 Netball Super League.
The league fixtures catering only for the first round were released on Monday after a meeting involving managers for the first and second division.
The top tier league is comprised of eight teams that are defending champions National Insurance Corporation ( NIC), Prisons, KCCA, Police, UPDF, and UCU.
Newly promoted sides Posta, Police Young, and Makindye Division are the other teams.
These replaced Maroons, Treasure Life Center (TLC), and Blue Stars that were relegated last season.
It should be noted that the league was supposed to throw off in June but because the national team (She Cranes) were preparing for the Netball World Cup, it was postponed.
According to the released fixture, the new season will throw off on 7th September 2019 with all games expected to be played at Mandela National stadium.
First Round Fixtures
Match Day one | 7th September 2019
- Prisons Vs Makindye Division
- KCCA Vs NIC
- NIC Vs UCU
- Prisons Vs UPDF
- KCCA Vs Prisons
Match Day Two | 14th September 2019
- UCU Vs Posta
- KCCA Vs Prisons
- Makindye Division Vs UPDF
- UPDF Vs NIC
- Police Vs UCU
- Posta Vs Makindye Division
Match Day Three | 21st September 2019
- Posta Vs NIC
- UPDF Vs KCCA
- UCU Vs Prisons
- KCCA Vs Makindye Division
- Police Vs NIC
- UPDF Vs Posta
Match Day Four | 28th September 2019
- Makindye Division Vs NIC
- Police Vs KCCA
- Prisons Vs Posta
- UCU Vs Makindye Division
- UCU Vs Makindye Division
- Posta Vs Police
- NIC Vs Prisons
Match Day Five | 2nd November 2019
- UCU Vs UPDF
- Prisons Vs Police
- KCCA Vs UCU
- Police Vs UPDF
- Police Vs Makindye Division