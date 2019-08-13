The Planning and Organizing Committee of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has released the fixtures for the forthcoming 2019 Netball Super League.

The league fixtures catering only for the first round were released on Monday after a meeting involving managers for the first and second division.

The top tier league is comprised of eight teams that are defending champions National Insurance Corporation ( NIC), Prisons, KCCA, Police, UPDF, and UCU.

Newly promoted sides Posta, Police Young, and Makindye Division are the other teams.

These replaced Maroons, Treasure Life Center (TLC), and Blue Stars that were relegated last season.

It should be noted that the league was supposed to throw off in June but because the national team (She Cranes) were preparing for the Netball World Cup, it was postponed.

According to the released fixture, the new season will throw off on 7th September 2019 with all games expected to be played at Mandela National stadium.



First Round Fixtures

Match Day one | 7th September 2019

Prisons Vs Makindye Division

KCCA Vs NIC

NIC Vs UCU

Prisons Vs UPDF

KCCA Vs Prisons

Match Day Two | 14th September 2019

UCU Vs Posta

KCCA Vs Prisons

Makindye Division Vs UPDF

UPDF Vs NIC

Police Vs UCU

Posta Vs Makindye Division

Match Day Three | 21st September 2019

Posta Vs NIC

UPDF Vs KCCA

UCU Vs Prisons

KCCA Vs Makindye Division

Police Vs NIC

UPDF Vs Posta

Match Day Four | 28th September 2019

Makindye Division Vs NIC

Police Vs KCCA

Prisons Vs Posta

UCU Vs Makindye Division

UCU Vs Makindye Division

Posta Vs Police

NIC Vs Prisons

Match Day Five | 2nd November 2019