Gulu Pool Club will not feature in the 2019-20 National Pool League if the fixtures released by Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) are anything to go by.

It should be noted that Gulu Pool Club had won promotion to the top tier league and thus were supposed to play in the forthcoming league.

However, the club insisted that PAU had to first clear their prize money for winning the Gulu Regional League, a thing that was not effected.

Simon Peter Kyobe, the PAU Publicity Secretary, indicated that they were aware of this concern but because the association did not have money available, they were not in place to set off the prize money.

“The failure of the Executive Committee caused the PAU Assembly to dissolve the entire committee, and appointed an interim committee to lead the association till End of January, with the first task of the committee being to resume the sport on table. I need to clarify that some clubs wrote that they’ll participate only when their prizes from last year are covered,” he stated.

“The committee asked members to register so that the funds can be used to start the league since there was virtually nothing on the account. Gulu insisted that we offset their money from their prizes, yet they knew there was nothing from which to offset. They ended up notifying us that they then won’t play.”

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Left-handed Ritah Nimusiima pockets a ball on the Pool Table

Two months ago, the PAU Executive Committee led by President Bob Trubish was dissolved after concerns of misappropriation of funds.

An interim committee headed by Adam Ssebbi was put in place to run the association for the next six months as investigations go on.

It is because of such concerns that the league has taken long to cue off with sponsors, Betway, pulling out.

Gulu joins other clubs like CKI, Club Klein and Skin Samona that had already pulled out of the league.

The 2019-20 season will have 16 teams if the decision to lock out Gulu Pool Club and other teams is maintained.

The new season is supposed to start on 17th August 2019 according to the fixtures released.

Round One Fixtures

Saturday, 17th August 2019

Maga Vs Mbale

Rock Catalina Vs Ronz

Tororo Tigers Vs Upper Volta

Ibanda Warriors Vs Scrap Buyers

Sunday, 18th August 2019