Lethal forward Geoffrey Sserunkuma did not take time to announce his presence at newly promoted side Wakiso Giants Football Club.

Sserunkuma who only joined the Purple Sharks last week from Zambia’s Napsa FC scored on his debut as Wakiso Giants FC defeated Tooro United FC in the Super 8 classification game played at Wakissha Resource Center on Tuesday.

The former KCCA FC striker converted from the spot to give Wakiso Giants the lead.

Davis Ssali had levelled matters for Tooro United FC but Karim Ndugwa came off the bench to score the winning goal.

Kefa Kisala, the head coach at Wakiso Giants, heaped praise on Sserunkuma labelling him as a special player.

“There is no doubt about his ability as a player and above all he is disciplined. We are proud to have a special player like him on the team and we believe he will be important in our ambitions,” he said.

Kisala asserts that Sserunkuma’s experience will help motivate the young players on the team.

“Sserunkuma is exemplary and he will be important in grooming some of the young players we have on the team.”

Sserunkuma who is in his 30s was the top scorer during the 2016/17 season with 21 goals while still at KCCA FC.