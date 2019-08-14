Uganda Premier League record champions SC Villa could still be at sixes and sevens as the new season gets underway but that has not stopped them from having the biggest coverage in as far as television is concerned.

SC Villa who struggled to fend off relegation last season will take the most coverage of live games according to the first round fixtures released on Wednesday.

The 16-time league winners will appear on TV in 8 of their 15 games in the first round.

Of the 8 games, four will come at their home (Mandela National Stadium) while the other four will be on the road.

This is partly because the league broadcasters StarTimes will have eight games at night and of the nine, SC Villa will feature in five all played at Mandela National stadium.

In total, 33 games will be telecast live according to the released fixture and SC Villa leads in terms of coverage with eight appearances followed closely by Vipers SC and defending champions KCCA FC on seven apiece.

Mbarara City FC, Onduparaka FC and Express FC will appear five times while newcomers Wakiso Giants FC, Tooro United FC and URA FC all have four games.

Police FC, BUL FC and Bright Stars FC will appear on three occasions while Proline FC, Maroons FC, Kyetume FC and Busoga FC have the least coverage with two appearances each.

SC Villa’s first appearance will come in the league opener against newly-promoted side Kyetume FC at Mandela National stadium.

This will also be a night game expected to kick off at 8:00 PM local time.

The other games involving the Jogoos that will be broadcast live include home games against Police FC, Vipers SC, Wakiso Giants and Tooro United FC.

On the road, SC Villa will enjoy coverage in games against eternal rivals Express FC, KCCA FC and Onduparaka FC.

SC Villa coverage on TV

29th August 2019 8:00PM – Kyetume FC Vs SC Villa – Mandela National stadium

10th September 2019 8:00PM – SC Villa Vs Police FC – Mandela National stadium

13th September 2019 4:00PM – Express FC Vs SC Villa – Wankulukuku

2nd October 2019 8:00PM – SC VILLA Vs Vipers SC – Mandela National stadium

9th October 2019 8:00 PM – SC VILLA Vs Wakiso Giants – Mandela National stadium

1st November 2019 4:00PM – KCCA FC Vs SC Villa – Lugogo

6th November 2019 8:00PM – SC VILLA vs Tooro United FC – Mandela National stadium

17th November 2019 4:00PM – Onduparaka FC Vs SC Villa – Luzira Prisons Grounds

List of the 33 TV games in the first round