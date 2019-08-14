Uganda Premier League record champions SC Villa could still be at sixes and sevens as the new season gets underway but that has not stopped them from having the biggest coverage in as far as television is concerned.
SC Villa who struggled to fend off relegation last season will take the most coverage of live games according to the first round fixtures released on Wednesday.
The 16-time league winners will appear on TV in 8 of their 15 games in the first round.
Of the 8 games, four will come at their home (Mandela National Stadium) while the other four will be on the road.
This is partly because the league broadcasters StarTimes will have eight games at night and of the nine, SC Villa will feature in five all played at Mandela National stadium.
In total, 33 games will be telecast live according to the released fixture and SC Villa leads in terms of coverage with eight appearances followed closely by Vipers SC and defending champions KCCA FC on seven apiece.
Mbarara City FC, Onduparaka FC and Express FC will appear five times while newcomers Wakiso Giants FC, Tooro United FC and URA FC all have four games.
Police FC, BUL FC and Bright Stars FC will appear on three occasions while Proline FC, Maroons FC, Kyetume FC and Busoga FC have the least coverage with two appearances each.
SC Villa’s first appearance will come in the league opener against newly-promoted side Kyetume FC at Mandela National stadium.
This will also be a night game expected to kick off at 8:00 PM local time.
The other games involving the Jogoos that will be broadcast live include home games against Police FC, Vipers SC, Wakiso Giants and Tooro United FC.
On the road, SC Villa will enjoy coverage in games against eternal rivals Express FC, KCCA FC and Onduparaka FC.
SC Villa coverage on TV
- 29th August 2019 8:00PM – Kyetume FC Vs SC Villa – Mandela National stadium
- 10th September 2019 8:00PM – SC Villa Vs Police FC – Mandela National stadium
- 13th September 2019 4:00PM – Express FC Vs SC Villa – Wankulukuku
- 2nd October 2019 8:00PM – SC VILLA Vs Vipers SC – Mandela National stadium
- 9th October 2019 8:00 PM – SC VILLA Vs Wakiso Giants – Mandela National stadium
- 1st November 2019 4:00PM – KCCA FC Vs SC Villa – Lugogo
- 6th November 2019 8:00PM – SC VILLA vs Tooro United FC – Mandela National stadium
- 17th November 2019 4:00PM – Onduparaka FC Vs SC Villa – Luzira Prisons Grounds
List of the 33 TV games in the first round
- Kyetume FC Vs SC Villa
- URA FC Vs Maroons FC
- KCCA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC
- Vipers SC Vs Tooro United FC
- Proline FC Vs Onduparaka FC
- Wakiso Giants FC Vs Tooro United FC
- Express FC Vs Onduparaka FC
- SC Villa Vs Police FC
- BUL FC Vs Busoga United FC
- Express FC Vs SC Villa
- Vipers SC Vs Mbarara City FC
- Bright Stars FC Vs URA FC
- SC Villa Vs Vipers SC
- URA FC Vs BUL FC
- KCCA FC Vs Bright Stars FC
- Proline FC Vs Busoga United FC
- SC Villa Vs Wakiso Giants FC
- KCCA FC Vs Onduparaka FC
- Vipers SC Vs Express FC
- Mbarara City FC Vs KCCA FC
- Kyetume FC Vs Vipers SC
- KCCA FC Vs SC Villa
- Maroons FC Vs Police FC
- Tooro United FC Vs Mbarara City FC
- Vipers SC Vs Wakiso Giants FC
- SC Villa Vs Tooro United FC
- URA FC Vs Express FC
- BUL FC Vs Mbarara City FC
- Mbarara City FC Vs Onduparaka FC
- Express FC Vs KCCA FC
- Bright Stars FC Vs Police FC
- KCCA FC Vs Vipers SC
- Onduparaka FC Vs SC Villa