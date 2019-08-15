Mutebi unfazed by seemingly taut league fixture

The fixture for the first round of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League was released on Wednesday and a keen look at it suggests it’s a tight schedule for the clubs.

To be exact, the first round will run from 29th August to 17th November. This, therefore, means the 120 games will be played in a space of 81 days.

In most cases, the first round of the league has been played between late August up to December and sometimes stretching to January.

However, because there is CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup this year to be hosted by Uganda in December, the league secretariat opted to have the games played in a short period and avoid postponements.

KCCA FC manager Mike Hillary Mutebi finds no challenge in the seemingly tight schedule considering his team could be still engaged in continental club games.

The gaffer indicates such situations help to prepare players and thus teams must have big squads.

“I have no problem with the fixture and as KCCA FC I believe we can play regardless of whether we are still on the continent or not.

“If you look at where we want our players to go and play, teams are playing almost three games a week and they are not complaining. It is upon us the clubs to have big squads that you can bank to play those games.”

Mutebi also says the league secretariat should start releasing fixtures early enough for clubs to plan early.

“Of course, you cannot fault the league organizers for releasing the fixtures late because clubs don’t fulfill the requirements in time but going forward, we must have a solution to this so that fixtures should be released early enough.”

KCCA FC will start the league title defense at home against newcomers Wakiso Giants FC on Saturday, 31st August 2019.