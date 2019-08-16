Since their return to Division One, Tornado has had a difficult putting together results.

There was a worry that they would fail to raise a side but once that was overcome it came down to performance.

The new-look side has failed to win any game so far but for the youngsters, the reward is the effort rather than the wins.

This weekend they will face defending champions Aziz Damani at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

While Tornado has failed to win any game, Aziz Damani is yet to lose any game this year and it’s very unlikely that the record will change this weekend.

Damani will be looking at putting on a show and also give a chance to some of their bench players to get a runout.

Former Cricket Cranes captain Roger Mukasa is still trying to find his form and he will be looking at this fixture as one he can use for proper match practice. Saud Islam and Brian Masaba have scored runs when the team needed them and Henry Ssenyondo has been exceptional with the ball in hand.

Tornado, on the other hand, will reply on the Busoga College Mwiri duo of Ramathan Ochimi and Cyrus Kakuru, beyond these two there is little resistance in the Tornado line up against a strong Damani bowling attack.

Given the unpredictable weather, rain might be a factor in the encounter but Tornado would definitely not mind the rain.