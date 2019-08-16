National Cricket League Division 2 leaders Ceylon Lions take on a very experienced Premier side at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

Ceylon Lions are still unbeaten this season and the win over Aziz Damani Development last weekend means they need at least five more wins out their remaining six games to clinch promotion back to Division 1.

John Batanudde Ceylon Lions Captain Ruwan Jayantane hits out against ACC

Even the poor form of Kenyan international Alex Obanda has not stopped Ceylon Lions from putting away teams. Since his return to the side, Ruwan Jayartne has scored important runs for the team and he will be key to laying a good platform on Sunday.

Premier favorites when the season started have had a poor season and are currently in sixth place a position that doesn’t merit their experience. Though with different clubs this group of players has been able to push the clubs they have played for to Division 1. Ceylon Lions needs to be very wary of them as they have the potential to cause them some damage.

In Budo, third-placed Avengers will be taking on home team Budo. Budo is looking for survival in Division 2 as they battle relegation at the business end of the season. Two sides with different fortunes on their minds as Avengers need to win to make sure Wanderers and Ceylon Lions don’t go out of sight. The other factor in this game will be the rain while the weather might fortune Budo with a precious point, a washout would dent Avengers promotion chances.

Second-placed Wanderers will be on the road to Jinja as they take on home side Jinja SSS. Wanderers start their second-round fixtures with a relatively easy fixture against Jinja SSS. Jinja SSS are in the same situation as Budo, they are fighting for their life in Div 2 and every point is precious at this time of the season. Wanderers will have team captain Denis Musali back but will miss batsmen Zulu Walaza, Daniel Batuwa, hard-hitting Michael Nuwagaba and all-rounder Nirav Hathi. A win for Wanderers helps them stay in touch with table leaders Ceylon Lions while Jinja SSS will keeping tabs on what is happening in Budo.