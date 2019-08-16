Cricket Uganda gave 17 secondary schools and 13 ladies’ clubs cricket equipment to help them in the development of the game. The equipment is part of the consignment of equipment received by Cricket Uganda from its Australian partners Bankstown District Cricket Club.

Bankstown have been collecting cricket gear from the Bankstown community in Australia since 2004 and sending it to Uganda to help them with their programs. This relationship between Bankstown and Cricket Uganda started at the U19 World Cup in 2004 when the team manager of the Australian U19 team Brian Freedman was touched when he saw a very talented Uganda team share equipment. Since then he has taken it upon himself to collect the equipment on a yearly basis, load it in a container with all shipping costs paid up to Mombasa.

The equipment was given to the 14 schools that recently qualified for the boys’ schools cricket week with three schools that will not take part in the cricket week also benefiting from the same gesture. The three schools are Makerere College School, Trinity Academy Bwebajja and Iganga SSS. The 14 schools that received equipment include Teso College, Busoga College Mwiri, Ntare School, Nyakasura School, Masaka SSS, Jinja SSS, Busoga High School, St Johns Mukono, Mukono Parents, Ndejje SSS, Kololo SSS, Kiira College Butiki, Kings College Budo and Kyambogo College School.

13 ladies’ cricket clubs also received equipment from Cricket Uganda. The 13 clubs make up the ladies’ league and are separated into two divisions. There are six teams in the top division that received equipment include Pioneer, Olila High School, Soroti Challengers, KICC, Jinja SSS and Aziz Damani.

The seven teams in division two that received equipment include Wanderers, Aziz Damani development, Tornado Bee, St John’s School, Gayaza High School, Premier Cricket Club, and Ceylon Lions.

The equipment will surely help the clubs and schools develop their own players as well as ensure they can practise in a safe environment.