The 2019 National Rally Championship is already at the mid way point with four events down and three to go to the closure of the season.

In the four events, the championship has showcased a fair share of drama and agonising moments.

The most notable highlight of the mid season has been the rise of Yasin Nasser. The Subaru driver currently leads the 2019 standings. But he should not be resting on his laurels as the championship seems anyone’s for the taking.

Here we breakdown the crews that are in the title contention, the chasers and already the dejected crews for the season.

The Title Contenders: Yasin Nasser, Ronald Sebuguzi, Christakis Fitidis.

Yasin Nasser’s breakthrough has come as a surprise to many; as for the first time in his rally career, he tops the NRC leaderboard.

He currently has 285 points; 45points more than second placed Ronald Sebuguzi.

It’s not by mistake that Nasser and co-driver Ali Katumba are leading the championship.

Since upgrading to the Subaru GVB this year, the crew has not only improved but also shown flashes of consistency.

Nasser is among the few crews that have not yet registered a DNF (Did Not Finish) this year.

He has registered two podium finishes in four NRC events; a second position in Mukono Rally and victory at the prestigious Pearl Rally when he emerged the best placed among locals) and he has maintained a top ten in the Mbarara and Masaka Rally.

To secure the title, he must aim at finishing in the top four positions over the next three events.

Ronald Sebuguzi

Sebuguzi has always booked his seat among the title contenders every season.

He has maintained the trend this season. Sebuguzi topped the NRC standings from round two until this month; losing the lead after an early retirement in the Pearl rally.

But Sebuguzi’s pace is never questioned, it is his consistency that leaves more to desire of the three time champion.

Ahead of the remaining events, Sebuguzi has to focus on finishing in top three positions to stand a chance to secure his fourth NRC title.

John Batanudde Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange after Mukono rally victory (photo by: John Batanudde)

Christakis Fitidis

The 67-year-old has regained his consistency this season, finishing all four rounds so far. A much better return than in 2018.

Fitidis was in a similar situation before in 2017 when he just had to play his cards right to secure points that would handle him the title.

With 65 points behind overal leader Yasin Nasser, Fitidis becomes another target for the title this year.

Title Chasers: Arthur Blick, Hassan Alwi, Jas Mangat and Ponsiano Lwakataka.

Although they stand almost the same chances like the crews in the title contention, the title chasers must plan their strategies having in mind the actions of the crews ahead of them.

The four crews must aim for nothing else but a win in the remaining three events

Among the four, Jas Mangat’s odds to secure victory in the three events are high given his pace and consistency.

The Dejected: Susan Muwonge, Omar Mayanja and Duncan Mubiru

The group includes those crews that were expected to be within the title contention this year but have somehow faded out of the running.

The reigning NRC champion Susan Muwonge had a bad start to the season with mechanical problems in the first two events and later an accident in Masaka rally .

After missing Pearl rally, the ‘Superlady’ may not be able to reclaim the title.

Omar Mayanja has been so unlucky throughout the mid season.

He has suffered misfortunes only to finish in two of four rounds this year. With only 90 points to count for, the Mitsubish driver has a lot of catching up to do to get himself within reach of the contenders.

John Batanudde Omar Mayanja

Seemingly close yet too far, Duncan Mubiru has had mixed fortunes so far. With chances to stay within the top finishers, Duncan’s drives have flattered to decieve.

There may be more luck needed to re-ignite his chances to the title. This year has also slipped. For him to win the title, he must win all the three events while all crews ahead of even dont finish.

Drivers

Yasin Nasser 285points

Ronald Sebuguzi 240

Christakis Fitidis 223

Arthur Blick Jnr 185

Hassan Alwi 180

Jas Mangat 160

Ponsiano Lwakataka 160

The next and fifth round is scheduled for August 31st-1st September in Fort Portal rally.